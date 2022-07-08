2023: The Church Has Influence To Determine Who Wins Elections – Pastor Ibiyeomie Speaks

The general overseer of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has said politicians underrate the influence of the church in their ability to win elections.

Speaking at the church’s week of empowerment in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the clergyman insisted that he has the power to stop a candidate from becoming the governor if he wishes to, maintaining that all he has to do is pray.

He added that church people now have money compared to before, so they are in the position to help the government if they need to and not the other way round.

His words: “Before 2003 in the South South, church people were not rich, as the wealth was in the hands of occult men.

“Then 2003, we had a crusade in a place called Civic Center, Port Harcourt. And I prayed a prayer, I will never forget; and I said, ‘Today, wealth turns from the occult men to the hands of the Church.’ When I prayed that prayer, physically they came to this place.

“The man, a commissioner then, under a government said, ‘Sir, you have troubled us; no man troubles us like this. Why do you trouble us like this?

“Why did you do that kind of prayer? he came with armed men; they were to bring this Church down then.

“I said if you bring one block down here and you see tomorrow morning, God is not the owner of this Church.

And the military men with him looked at him; they stepped back with their guns.

He said, ‘na so Church man dey pray?

Even if they want to vote you tomorrow, I will pray you out.”

He went on to insist that he has the authority of God to stop a candidate from winning an election.

“I have all the powers to say, ‘don’t sit on that seat and you won’t sit.’ It’s not a matter of boasting, it’s with authority.

Anybody say ‘I play with the Church,’ a day to your sitting you will clear. If you know the power with the Church you can’t play with the Church.

The Church has played down on herself so politicians think they can toy with us.

No, that politician has not been born, that can toy with the Church of Jesus!

In Nigeria, in this nation, anyone who will toy with the Church of Jesus will never be a president of Nigeria in the name of Jesus!,” he added.