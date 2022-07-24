24-Year-Old Pretty Lady Declares Her Love For Rescued Homeless Actor

A 24-year-old lady identified as Annastasia Micheal Olamma has declared her love for rescued homeless actor, Kenneth Aguba.

Annastasia made this statement in a Facebook group Rant HQ Extention on Tuesday, hours after the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere transformed the homeless veteran’s life.

The OPM preacher offered the actor a free house with feeding expenditure covered. He also promised to help the actor marry any woman of his choice.

Reacting to the statement, Olamma’s via Facebook, declared her love for the actor, promising to take good care of him.

She wrote:“I heard General overseer OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba , please Tell Him I (Annastasia Micheal Olamma ) am willing to marry him,i am ready to be Mrs Aguba ❤️❤️ I will love him and take care of him very well. They should come and see my people bikon ��, I am 24 years old and i am from Enugu state,.. Aguba Deserves to marry me because I am a wife material 1000 yards,I can help him regain his sanity and I will take very good care of him and feed him well.

I can’t wait to marry my Agubabym ���.” AguAnna2022 “