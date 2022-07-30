30 Burnt To Death In Kaduna Road Accident

At least thirty people have been killed in a road accident along the Zaria-Kano highway in Kaduna state.

The road crash which involved two 18- seater Toyota buses and a Volkswagen Golf, occurred around 5pm on Thursday at Hawan Mai Mashi community in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State .

The accident was caused by a speed violation, which led to a collusion of the three vehicles, after which flames erupted.

Most of the passengers who were trapped inside the vehicles got burnt severely, leading to their death.

Witnesses say the victims had no way to escape from the vehicles.

According to an Assistant Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Zaria Zone, Abdulrahman Husaini, the accident was caused by dangerous overtaking by one of the vehicles.

Hussaini disclosed that some injured passengers were rushed to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika for urgent medical treatment, while the remains of those that died were evacuated and deposited at the hospital mortuary.