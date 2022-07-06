’61 And Counting’ – Veteran Actor, RMD Celebrates 61st Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly called RMD has described himself as the ‘shy Warri boy that said yes to life’ as he celebrates his 61st birthday.

Recall that RMD during his 60th birthday said he broke the spectre of premature death in his family with the milestone birthday stating that none of his parents lived up to that age.

Taking to his Instagram page, RMD shared cute photos of himself donning orange and red outfits with black pants.

The actor said he’s super grateful and thankful for God’s grace in his life including family, friends, business partners and the hands in the creative industry that has given him opportunities to shoot his shot.

He wrote: “This is 61 and counting! Super grateful and thankful for God’s grace upon my life. Birthdays are a chance to look back and forward and all I see is God’s grace upon the life of this shy warri boy that said yes to life.”

“Grateful for family, staff, friends and business partners and the hands in the creative industry that have given me so much joy and opportunities to shoot my shot! To all july babies BIG ENERGY all through this perfect month.”