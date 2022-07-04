748 Ballot Boxes Burnt As Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Igboeze North Local Government Area office in Enugu State has been set ablaze by arsonists.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

According to Okoye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Enugu State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, informed the INEC headquarters that during the attack, 748 ballot boxes, 240 voting cubicles, office furniture and other equipment were destroyed in spite of the best effort of the Enugu State Fire Service deployed from Nsukka.

“The commission is working to ascertain the status of voter registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as well as uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) locked up in the fireproof cabinet,” Okoye said.

He also said that the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police for investigation and further action.

He said the attack, coming in the middle of the voter registration exercise and other preparations for 2023 General Election, is worrisome.

“It will be recalled that on 23rd May 2021, our office in the neighbouring Igboeze South Local Government Area was attacked in a similar manner by unknown gunmen. This followed earlier attacks on Udenu Local Government Area office on 13th May 2021 and the State Headquarters in Enugu on 16th May 2021.

“The commission has since substantially recovered from these attacks and resumed normal activities there, including the CVR and collection of PVCs.

“The commission will continue to work with the security agencies and the emergency services to protect our facilities,” Okoye said.