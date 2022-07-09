A Man That Supported Your Election Campaign – Cubana Chief Priest Slams Soludo Over Demolition Saga

Cubana Chief Priest

Celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has reacted to the demolition of parts of prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere’s, church.

Recall that the ministry located at no 88B Bida Road, Fegge, Onitsha which was earlier marked for demolition in April by the Anambra state government was pulled down yesterday.

However, an aide to the cleric stated via Instagram that the church building was still intact adding that it was the fence and security post that were affected by the demolition process.

A video showing the clergyman being manhandled by Anambra state officials during the demolition went viral online and was greeted with a lot of criticism.

Reacting, Cubana ChiefPriest while sharing a video of Odumeje being assaulted on his Instagram stories proclaimed that Governor Soludo will be judged by God.

He stated that despite the support Odumeje gave him during his election, he still exhibited such wickedness towards him.

He also reached out to the Prophet in a follow-up post where he wrote:

“Stay Strong💪 Man Of God @prophetchukwuemeka Now They Will Feel The Wrath Of Abidu Shaker !!!! We Love You So Much Happy Soul & We Feel Your Pain. ChiefPriest☠️ Dey For You. 💔

#DrEzeMuo📚”