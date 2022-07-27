Account For $1bn Security Fund, Ortom Tells FG

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has challenged the Federal Government to give account of the $1bn security funds jointly put together by the 36 states of the federation to fight insurgency in the country.

Ortom stated this while addressing journalists at the Government House, Makurdi, shortly before the commencement of the State Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

Ortom wondered what the Federal Government had done with the money that insecurity has continued to escalate in the country.

Ortom stated that he had mandated his deputy, Benson Abounu, who represented him at a virtual meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum,to seek clarifications on the matter.

Also Read: Insecurity: Buhari May Not Escape Being Kidnapped – Buba Galadima

He said, “What have they done with the $1bn the Governors Forum gave on behalf of the local governments for security? That money is huge. What have they done with the money that terrorists will kidnap citizens without any rescue mission?

“It is even more worrisome and unthinkable that terrorists will threaten to kidnap our President. If that happens, that means we have no country again.”