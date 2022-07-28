Actress Mena Suvari Claims Abusive Ex ‘Manipulated’ Her Into Having Threesomes As Teen

American actress Mena Suvari has opened up about experiencing an abusive relationship and being manipulated by her ex-boyfriend.

In an interview with The Guardian, Mena said she was just 17 years old when she met the lighting engineer, who would verbally and sexually abuse her.

According to the 43-year-old actress, her ex, whom she refused to identify by name, would ask her to pick up women to have threesomes with, including ones she had met on set.

The American beauty star claimed she was never loved but was just a body that was being used for a desire.

She added that it is a very messed up situation to experience sexual abuse and the aspect of a threesome in the relationship was absolutely a nightmare.

She said: “I was not being loved. I was just a body, a receptacle for his desires. I want you to know that I never wanted to do any of those things.

“It was a huge eye-opener for me, how I was being manipulated and I had no idea. The circumstances had been created for me, and I was just swallowed up by them.

“I’ve never wanted to speak negatively about things that can be very healthy for other people. I was not given the choice or the permission to do it, and that’s what was so destructive for me.

“It’s a very messed up thing when you experience sexual abuse, because part of it is … like, satisfying. But then the other part is an absolute nightmare, so you’re confused, you don’t know what’s right.”