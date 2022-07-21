Actress Ruth Kadiri Welcomes Second Child

Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri has welcomed her second child. The screen diva was delivered off a baby girl on July 20, 2022. She revealed the good news to her friends, fans and family via her verified Instagram account on Thursday.

Sharing a picture of herself and the baby, the elated actress stated that she had prayed, waited and loved her baby even before birth. She further revealed the name of the newborn.

The actress captioned the picture, “Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers.”

Colleagues and fans have sent their warm-hearted wishes through the comment section of the post.

Her colleague in the movie industry, Mercy Johnson-Okojie simply wrote, “My Ruchina. Congratulations, God bless your family.“

Another popular actress, Regina Daniel who also recently put to bed, sent her congratulatory message to her colleague. “Wow Congratulations Mami,” Daniels wrote.

Born March 24, 1988, besides being an actress, she is also a scriptwriter, filmmaker, businesswoman and brand ambassador.

Ruth Kadiri is married to Mr Ezerika from Anambra state, they are presently blessed with two children.