ADC Presidential Candidate Unveils Running Mate

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress for the 2023 election, Dumebi Kachikwu, has announced Ahmed Buhari as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Buhari was the presidential candidate of the Sustainable National Party of Nigeria in the 2019 election.

While unveiling his running mate in Abuja, Kachikwu, CEO of Roots TV, slammed President Muhammadu Buhari, for the state of insecurity in Nigeria, saying he has abandoned his duty.

The ADC presidential candidate who called for President Buhari’s resignation described the All Progressives Congress-led regime as deceptive.

The ADC has come to rescue Nigeria, take it out of its present security and economic woes,” he assured Nigerians.

Kachikwu promised that under ADC, the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities would be a thing of the past.

Speaking on security, he stated that to tackle the challenges in the country, he would recruit more personnel into the military.

Kachikwu said, “While terrorists are recruiting, the military is not. If we must defeat the terrorists, we need massive recruitment into the military.”