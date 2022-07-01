Address Injustice Against Wike To Win 2023 Election – Jang Tells Atiku

Former Governor Jonah Jang of Plateau State has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to address the injustice against Governor Nyseom Wike of Rivers State.

Jang expressed disappointment over the process that led to the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as Atiku’s running mate.

He lamented that Atiku jettisoned the recommendation of the committee he set up on the selection of his running mate.

In a statement, the PDP chieftain noted that most members of the committee picked Wike as the Party’s presidential running mate, but Atiku opted for Okowa.

Jang further stated that the decision by Atiku has “plunged the Party into unnecessary disagreements months away from the general elections,” saying “it is not in the interest of the Party or its teeming supporters who were looking forward to a formidable front to dislodge the APC and the sufferings it has brought on the people.”