Aero Contractors To Suspend Flight Operations Indefinitely From July 20

Nigeria’s oldest surviving private airline, Aero Contractors, has announced a temporary suspension of passenger flight operations from Wednesday, July 20, due to the impact of the challenging environment on its daily operations.

The management of the airline said its operations will be suspended due to the fact that most of its aircraft are currently undergoing maintenance, resulting in an inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to its customers.

This disclosure is contained in a statement titled, ‘Aero suspends scheduled commercial flight operations’, issued by Aero Contractors on Monday, July 18, 2022, and can be seen on its official Twitter account.

The airline which did not indicate when it will resume operations, said that the suspension will not affect the maintenance activities of the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO).