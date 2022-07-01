After Funke Akindele’s Crashed Marriage, Another Nollywood Actress Returns Engagement Ring

Nollywood actress Ruth Eze has expressed fear about going into a marriage as she makes a U-turn on her marriage proposal.

This is coming in the wake of the crashed marriage between Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Ruth opined that marriage is scary and she has returned her engagement ring.

Giving reasons for her decision, the actress said she can’t start something that would end someday.

She wrote: “This thing called marriage is so scary… I just returned my engagement ring. Can’t start something that will end someday”

Reacting to the post, some of her fans berated her for making such a decision.

nancydoughlas wrote: “U gave back ur engagement ring to d man u love bcos of marriages crashing up nd down, it means u dnt love d man, u dnt believe in urself nd u dnt av faith in God. Ruth Eze I just dey vex for u.”

jumbojumbojet wrote: “Please everybody’s case is different believe your own will work with God it will work”

itz_prettyz wrote: “But Why Now? Others Failed Doesn’t mean Yours will. Anyways Love And LIGHT”

mzz_yaa_reggie wrote: “U were already having issues in ur relationship,u were never happy in that relationship”

precious.ihuoma wrote: “Hmmmm. Life itself is scary and unpredictable. Are we going to stop living because of that? Your career has it’s ups and downs, will you quit acting because of that? Don’t lose a beautiful experience because of news you read. There are several Happy marriages, they just don’t make it to the news and when they even do, we seem to be used to sad stories that we consider them liars. The only reason you should return your is if the man in your life is not worth the journey. Take some time of the media and reevaluate. All the best”

nwa_oma82 wrote: “Everyone has their destination when it’s comes to marriage yours is destined to work believe that and proceed mami”