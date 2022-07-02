Aide Denies Claim Tinubu Met With Wike In France

Tunde Rahman, media aide of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that no meeting involving his principal and Nyesom Wike, held in France.

The development comes amid reports making the rounds that Tinubu held a meeting with Wike, governor of Rivers, in France within the past 24 hours.

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC, was also quoted as saying the Rivers governor had gone to France to meet the APC presidential candidate.

The development comes amid speculations around Wike — who is in Turkey on vacation — especially with regards to what his next move will be after losing the presidential primary and the vice-presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on the alleged meeting between Tinubu — who travelled to France earlier in the week for “important meetings” — and Wike in a statement on Friday, Rahman described the development as “fake news”.

“We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State,” the statement reads.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem. And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

“As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.

“We would like, once again, to advise journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors.”