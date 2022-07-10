Akpabio Will Be Elected Senator In 2023, APC Insists

Godswill Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, will be elected as a senator for Ikot Ekpene (Akwa Ibom North-West) in 2023, according to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom.

The former minister entered the campaign for the party’s presidential nomination but abandoned it in favor of a different contender.

Udom Ekpoudom, a former deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), won the Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial primary on May 27 prior to the presidential primary.

Ekperikpe Ekpo won a parallel primary that was also held, but it was later abandoned due to irregularities. According to a rerun held on June 8, Akpabio emerged as the exercise’s winner.

However, in the list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Akpabio’s name was excluded.

Festus Okoye, INEC spokesperson, had asked aggrieved persons to challenge the commission’s decision in court.

But making the party’s position known in a statement on Saturday, Iniobong John, chairman of the APC media committee in the state, reassured that the former minister would be elected.

“There’s absolutely no cause for alarm, nothing to worry about. Reassured that Mr Akpabio will be elected senator for Ikot Ekpene (Akwa Ibom North-West) come 2023,” he said.