Alaafin Of Oyo’s Wife, Olori Kafayat Is Dead

By
Adefolahan Adesegun
-
Olori Kafayat

One of the wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III has died.

According to  reports Olori Kafayat who was the fourth wife of the late king died late Friday night.

This is coming barely two months after the death of the monarch.

Details of her death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, but the Director of Media and Publicity at the Alaafin Palace, Mr Bode Durojaye, confirmed it to Punch on Saturday morning.

He said, “She died in the United States of America. I will give you the details later.”

