Alex Rodriguez Opens Up On Breakup With Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez, popularly called A-Rod, has opened on his relationship breakup with American singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking on the latest episode of iHeartMedia’s ‘The Martha Stewart Podcast’, A-Rod surprisingly showered beautiful complements on Jennifer, describing her as the most talented human being he has ever been around.

Reflecting on how he felt about his past relationship with the singer, A-Rod said they had a great time together and they have always put their kids in front and centre of everything they do.

He said: “We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and centre in everything we do.

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, that she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that’s alive.

“Life is good. I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life.

“You know, my father left me and my mother and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. And I remember, as a young man praying and saying, ‘Dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that’s gonna be my number one responsibility in life.’ And it’s been the greatest gift.

“I’ve never been healthier, happier, and more grateful for the incredible life that the good Lord has given me.”