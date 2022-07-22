Alleged Perjury: Court Permits Group To Seek Order Compelling IGP To Prosecute Tinubu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has permitted a civil group, to apply for an order compelling the Inspector-General of Police to prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, over alleged perjury.

Delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the leave argued by the group, Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy (CRPA), through its lawyer, Mr Ugo Nwofor.

The ex-parte application was filed by the group following the alleged refusal of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to arrest and prosecute the former Lagos State governor for supplying false information on oath in respect of his educational qualifications.

While moving the application, the applicant informed the Court that it is predicated on the rule of the Federal High Court to first obtain permission from the Court before proceeding with a suit seeking an order to compel the Police Chief to carry out his Constitutional duties.

The Judge held that the ex-party application was meritorious and subsequently granted it.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed November 1 for a hearing of the substantive suit.