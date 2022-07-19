Another Inmate Who Escaped From Kuje Prison Arrested In Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested one of the inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, in Abuja following an attack on the facility by terrorists.

The 60-year-old suspect, Ali Shu’aibu, who hails from Kano State, is the latest inmate to be recaptured after hundreds of prisoners fled the correctional centre last month.

was apprehended by the police operatives at a location in Kaduna on Sunday while he was on transit to Kano.

Mr Mohammed Jalige, the Public Relations Officer in Kaduna confirmed this in a statement on Monday, a day after the suspect was arrested.

He explained that the suspect, according to preliminary investigation, revealed that he was part of the inmates who escaped during the attack on the correctional centre in the nation’s capital.

Jalige stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Yekini Ayoku, has directed that necessary protocols be carried out before handing the suspect over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for proper placement.

Ayoku, the command’s spokesman added, asked officers not to relent in their effort to effectively tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in all critical areas of the state.