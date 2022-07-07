Apostle Chibuzor Gives Conditions To Ladies Interested In Marrying Nollywood Actor, Aguba

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has listed various conditions for any lady interested in marrying veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

This comes a few hours after a 24-year-old lady identified as Annastasia Micheal Olamma declared love for the veteran actor.

Reacting to this, the clergyman in a post shared on Facebook said OPM is ready to sponsor the actor’s marriage with any lady but with terms and conditions.

Apostle Chibuzor added that any lady that agrees to the conditions should send her phone number so that the church can commence the marriage process.

He said: “Any beautiful lady that says she is ready to marry the actor, OPM will sponsor such marriage free of charge but, with terms and conditions.

“For any lady that agrees to these conditions, send your phone number so we can commence the marriage process then, move forward.

Below are the conditions of marriage;

1. You must live with him for ten years after the wedding without separation or divorce. which means, both of you must live together for 10 years. After 10 years, you are free to either remain in marriage or divorce.

2. You shall operate a joint account for the business OPM is opening for both of you . Meaning; For any bank withdrawals, both of you must go to the bank together.

3. You must never deny him access to perform his conjugal rights after the wedding.

4. A team from the church would be visiting your home once a month to ensure that everything is going on well and peacefully.