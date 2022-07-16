Aregbesola ‘Boycotts’ Osun Governorship Election, ‘Travels Abroad’

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior and former governor of Osun, did not vote at the governorship election on Saturday.

Residents, who spoke to TheCable in Ifofin, Ilesha area, where Aregbesola was expected to cast his vote, said it is “unlike the minister” who always arrives in his hometown on the eve of an election.

“By now, everywhere will be bubbling with activities because Aregbe would have entered since Friday,” a resident said.

“He is so loved here and he has tried his best for his people. I don’t know why he’s not around this time like he’s always done.”

Voting has since concluded at the minister’s polling unit at Isare ward 8, Ilesha east, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning with 164 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 134.

According to reports, the minister has travelled to Germany.