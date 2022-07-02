Arsenal, Manchester United Battle For Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have made a cash bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Mirror says United have made a £39.6 million offer for Martinez as they look to hijack the transfer from rivals Arsenal.

The Ajax defender is in hot demand and some of the biggest Premier League clubs are set to scrap over him.

The Gunners have already seen their £34m for Argentine defender rejected, leaving the door open for Erik ten Hag to raid his former club.

The Red Devils have lodged a £39m bid, which falls close to the Dutch club’s £43m evaluation.

Ten Hag has identified the defender as United look to fix their leaky defence.