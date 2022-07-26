ASUU Strike: Falana Joins NLC Protest, Says ‘Buhari Is Tired’

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has stated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought unprecedented depression and hardship into the country.

He stated that the living standards of Nigerians are getting worse, adding that the incumbent administration has left the citizens in a state of frustration.

Falana said this on Tuesday during the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) solidarity protest for the ongoing ASUU strike, which held in Ikeja, Lagos.

He also made reference to the president’s statement that he is eager to leave office.

The living standards of our people are getting worse by the day. We didn’t vote for a regime to cause hardship in Nigeria and that is what is going on,” he said.

“As we are gathered here today, terrorism has taken over our country. Hardship has taken over our country. Depression has taken over our country.

“Recession has taken over our country, but President Buhari is junketing all over the world. He’s already told Nigerians that he’s tired and he’s anxious to go home. We are therefore saying today that Buhari must go.

“For the lecturers in our tertiary institutions and other workers, we are fully with you. Like our comrades have said this is a warning protest, #EndSars protest will be a child’s play, because we’re tired and frustrated and disenchanted. And I join our comrades in saying that enough is enough.

“Don’let them deceive you by saying there is no money in our country. It’s a lie.

“We reject the dubious economic programmes of this regime. We reject the neoliberal policy of this regime. We can’t continue promoting poverty in the midst of plenty.”