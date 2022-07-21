ASUU Strike: Hundreds To Miss Law School As NLS Begins New Session

Every year, hundreds of university law graduates, from Nigeria and overseas, apply to the Nigerian Law School (NLS), to study one of the prerequisites to becoming an attorney.

Though not all gained admission into the school, those who are lucky must pass the required courses to become certified attorneys.

As is the tradition, NLS released a circular last week calling for applications for admission into the school for the October 2022/2023 academic session.

The admission is open to Law graduates of Nigerian universities and foreign-trained Law graduates who have successfully completed and passed the Bar Part 1 Course at the Nigerian Law School.

Unfortunately, hundreds of Nigerian university law students who were scheduled by the calendar to be in this set are going to miss out on the process due to the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The recent strike, which has been on for five months, seems to have no end in sight considering that the federal government and the union are yet to come to a compromise.

Meanwhile, some final-year law students who spoke to newsmen expressed their disappointment in the system, saying they were long overdue to graduate from the university but for the incessant strikes.