ASUU Strike: Lecturer Resorts To Hawking Potatoes To Survive In Uyo

Following the lingering ASUU strike, a university lecturer has resorted to hawking to make ends meet.

The academic identified as Christiana Chundung has shared how she entered the potato business in an effort to make a living.

The woman who started working there a year ago claimed that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, or ASUU, was still on strike at the time she started her business.

She teaches at the University of Uyo’s Faculty of Communication and Media Studies in the area of development communication.

Christiana stated in an interview with Daily Independent that she would continue selling potatoes for the next five years if she had to make that sacrifice in order for the country’s educational system to run smoothly.

She was seen displaying her items on Thursday at Akpan Andem market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

She joined her parents at the farm a few months into the strike, according to the academician, expecting to return to her lectureship as soon as possible, but she was let down.

Her words; “I decided to join the potatoes selling business to have something for myself to keep me going. I had just started working for just a year and did not save enough to even pay my way back to Jos, having waited for some months for the strike to be called off.

“So to go back, I had to borrow from someone as I could no longer cope with daily survival and payment of bills. I also had to borrow to renew my rent for another six months for fear of losing my accommodation. That renewal will be expiring in October, so I had to find something to do to be able to renew it”.