At Least 11 Killed As Bandits Invade Farms In Zamfara Community

No fewer than 11 locals have been killed as bandits attacked Dangulbi community in Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

Sources told newsmen that the incident happened on Sunday afternoon when the terrorists loyal to a notorious kingpin Damina attacked farmers on their farmland – an incident that left several others unaccounted for.

Dangulbi is about 100km away from Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the casualty figure to newsmen on Monday morning via a telephone chat.

He stated that the police authorities have since deployed a reinforcement team to the area to restore calm and normalcy in the community.

According to Shehu, the police tactical operatives have begun a confidence-building patrol in the affected community.

“The one at our disposal is 11 people (killed) and the command has already sent a reinforcement team to the affected community and the reinforcing team has been able to return normalcy in the area,” said the police public relations officer in the state. “They are currently on confidence-building patrol and there is relative normalcy in that axis.”