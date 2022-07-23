Atiku Is A Pathological Liar — He Offered Me Action Congress VP Ticket In 2007, Says Tinubu

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu claims that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has a “pathological” propensity for lying.

In response to an allegation made by Abubakar regarding the selection of a vice presidential candidate for the Action Congress (AC) in 2007, Tinubu made this comment on Saturday.

In an interview aired by ARISE TV on Friday, the PDP presidential candidate claimed he turned down Tinubu’s invitation to serve as his running mate in 2007 in order to avoid running on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In response, the APC candidate stated the accusation was false and said that Abubakar was the one who had offered him the vice-presidential ticket in a statement by Tunde Rahman, his media adviser.

“We are saddened to see such a man become unhinged from the truth. So obsessed is he with his quest for office, Atiku is willing to render any form of untruth if he thinks it might gain him a single vote. Atiku may want to be president. However, all he has shown is that he is pathological,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“Whatever moral compass he had has been lost. During a 22 July television interview, Atiku assaulted historic truth by lying that he did not name Tinubu as his running mate in 2007 on the Action Congress ticket because Atiku did not want a Muslim as his running mate.

“It was the actual founders of the AC who offered the party’s flag to Atiku because of the need to fight the authoritarian designs then President Obasanjo and the PDP had on Nigeria’s democracy.

“At that moment, Atiku had been unceremoniously pushed aside, if not out of the PDP by Obasanjo. We needed to rally all forces to confront the one-party state Obasanjo had in mind. Atiku was simply a beneficiary of this collective duty to fight the attack on multi-party democracy the PDP had launched.

“I feel sorry for dear old Atiku. Love of his own ambition has eclipsed his relationship with the truth and an honest account of the past. We formed the AC without his knowledge. When President Obasanjo virtually exiled him from the PDP, we lent him our support by giving him the AC platform for the 2007 election.

“Let me say openly that Atiku offered me the vice presidential ticket in 2007. Let me also say that my religion has not changed. When he offered the position to me, I was a Muslim and I believe he was aware of my religious faith at the time.

“Atiku’s calculations and deceit had nothing to do with religion or his sensitivity to it. His conduct has everything to do with what we discovered about his paucity of character and love of intrigue.”