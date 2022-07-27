Avoid Dealings With Osun Govt, Adeleke Warns Contractors

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has called on contractors and consultants to avoid contractual dealings with the state government.

This was contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Rasheed Olawale on Tuesday.

The statement also called on financial institutions to be cautious in their transactions with the government.

It read partly, “We received direct evidence of ongoing plans by the outgoing government of Osun State to embark on emergency awards of contracts worth several billions of naira.

“The government has placed advertisements in several newspapers inviting contractors for expression of interests in some projects. We are also aware of other financial dealings ongoing within the government, including alleged sanitisation of financial documents among others.

“We are using this medium to call on contractors and consultants to avoid any contractual dealings with the outgoing government. This urgent alert becomes necessary to avoid any avoidable risk-taking as the incoming government will not bear responsibility for any sinister contractual obligations.

“We are equally calling on financial institutions to be cautious in their financial transactions with the outgoing government. We cannot stress enough that entering into loans or other associated obligations with the outgoing government amounts to collaboration for financial illegality.”