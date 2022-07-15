Baba Ijesha: Yomi Fabiyi’s Babymama Reacts As Princess Curses Actor, Child

Grace Amarachi Jimoh, the baby mama of popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has countered the curses Nigerian comedienne, Princess laid on the son she had with the actor.

Recall that Princess after winning the sexual assault case filed against her colleague, Olarewaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha, laid heavy curses on Yomi Fabiyi and his children.

Princess cursed the actor over his refusal to back out of the sexual assault case involving Baba Ijesha.

The comedienne said Yomi’s children will face the punishment of God and if he decides not to stop, he would perish like the biblical Pharaoh and his entourage.

Grace in her reaction on Instagram said no curse or evil will befall her child.

She wrote, “Heavenly Father, may my child AKOREDE IMOLEAYO FABIYI, not fear, for you are with him. As I place my child in your mighty loving hands, give him peace, AKOREDE, you will excel in life, you are protected in God’s hand. No curse, no evil will befall you. Amen.”

In another post, she claimed that Princess wouldn’t have cursed the innocent child if she had gone through labour.

Grace wrote, “If you had gone through labour pain, you would know cursing innocent children is a no. Some children naturally have a ‘back to sender’ spirit. Curse whosoever that

offended you. These children are innocent!!! God made you win. He does no evil.”