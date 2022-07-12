Bagudu: APC Governors Very Proud Of Tinubu’s Choice Of Running Mate

Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi, has expressed that governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are pleased with the choice of Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

On Sunday, Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, announced Shettima, former Borno governor, as his running mate for the 2023 general election.

Speaking on Monday after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina, Bagudu stated that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket is the “best team” for the presidency.

“Kashim Shettima is one of Nigeria’s finest and we believe he brings a lot of value to the presidential ticket,” Bagudu said.

“So, we are quite pleased and we pray that his formidable capacity will complement the well-known capacity of our presidential flagbearer, and Nigerians will be convinced this is about the best team that the parties in this 2022 primary season has produced.

“Governors are very proud. We have congratulated Mr. President that under his leadership, one of the most transparent primaries took place which saw the emergence of asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our presidential flagbearer.

“Governors are very very pleased. We are very very proud. We are equally very happy that the vice-presidential candidate is no less a person than Kashim Shettima and we believe that they will give traction to the campaign and complement all the achievements of the last seven years under President Muhammadu Buhari.”