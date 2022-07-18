Bandits Gun Down 7-Year-Old Child In Abuja, Abduct 10 Residents

A seven year-old boy simply identified as Ayuba was killed when bandits struck at Paikon Basa community in Gurdi ward of Abaji Area Council of Abuja.

A resident, James Gwatana, said bandits wielding sophisticated weapons invaded the community on Friday night.

He said apart from the child who was killed, a man and his wife were also hit by stray bullets.

“In fact, the entire Paiko community was terrified because of the sound of gunshots of the bandits. It was as a result of the sporadic shooting that a 7-year-old boy was killed,” he said.

He said the bandits abducted four residents and raided some shops where they carted away food stuffs.

The district head of Gulida, Abubakar Sadauna, confirmed the incident to our reporter via telephone.

He said the couple who were shot had been taken to a private hospital for treatment in Gwagwalada.

“I later received information over the weekend that two among the four kidnapped victims, later escaped from the abductors den,” he said.

He said the Yaba police division headquarters had been informed about the attack, adding that the police went to the scene and saw the corpse of the 7 year-old boy before it was buried.