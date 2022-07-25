BBNaija: Chichi Called Out Over ‘Attempted Murder’

A Nigerian lady identified as Brown Sugar Ivy has called out Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, better known as Chichi barely 24 hours after she was unveiled on the ongoing reality show.

According to the lady via her Instagram page on Monday, Chichi was her friend while they were living together in Cyprus and attempted to poison her after she offered her help.

She revealed that the BBN contestant reached out to her on Instagram and she decided to assist her by accommodating and feeding her but she turned her house into a place to meet Turkish men.

”This idiot was my best friend, my sister, my everything but she wanted to take my life to the extent of poisoning me.

I helped this girl pay her rent, and buy food. She reached out to me on Instagram that she wanted to kill herself because she was suffering.

”I took her in and helped her life even when she was using my house as a hotel to bring Turkish men. I hate you with my life,’ she wrote