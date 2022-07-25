BBNaija: Don’t Look At Me Like A Married Man, Says Housemate Who Left Wife At Home

Kess, the only married man on Season 7 of Big Brother Naija show, has asked his fellow housemates not to look at him as someone who has a wife.

The 28-year-old Delta indigene said this on the first day of the show.

“Don’t look at me like a married man,” Kess said, adding that he was in the house to have fun.

In the last season, Boma, a housemate, was evicted amid controversies over his relationship with Tega, a married housemate.

He and Tega left the show on the same day. Later in a radio interview, they both said it was possible that their affair led to them being evicted from the house.

Aside Mike Edwards, a Season 4 housemate on the show, other married housemates have been involved in controversy.

Thin Tall Tony, one of those who spent weeks in the house in BBNaija Season 2, suffered a backlash because of his romantic relationship with Bisola Aiyeola, who emerged a finalist in 2017.

This season of the highly anticipated entertainment show kicked off on Saturday.

12 housemates were introduced during the opening night, while the remaining housemates are expected to be introduced into the show on Sunda.

Some of the housemates on this edition are: Bryann, Groovy; Beauty, Phyna and Khalid.