BBNaija: Ebuka Reacts To Speculations Of Groovy’s Bad Breath

Big Brother Naija show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has reacted to the speculations that one of the new housemates, Groovy has bad breath.

Groovy became a topic of discussion online after a gesture from Ebuka which seemingly suggested that he was wading off bad breath from him.

A Twitter user and socialite Dr Penking shared the video online advising that people should brush their teeth twice a day or visit a dentist.

He added that nobody deserved what Groovy did to Ebuka during the show opening on Saturday night.

He wrote: “Brush your teeth twice a day. Visit a dentist. No one deserves what Groovy did to Ebuka this night”

Reacting to the comments, Groovy’s Instagram handler wrote: “If you think it was bad breath, it’s okay, If you think it was just Ebuka gesture or laughter, it’s still ok . It’s too early for us to do this tho. Love and light.”

Putting an end to the speculations, Ebuka in a post shared on Twitter said he was only scratching his nose and people should allow Groovy to rest.

He wrote: “And na nose I bin just dey scratch o! Make una allow Groovy rest abeg.”