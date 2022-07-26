BBNaija: Eloswag Emerges First Head Of House

Eloswag, a Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, is the season’s first Head of House.

Eloswag’s accomplishment comes after his and his colleagues participated in their first Head of House games on Monday evening.

The Level 1 and Level 2 housemates gathered in the arena to play the HoH games, and Eloswag emerged as the best performing housemate.

Following his performance, Big Brother named him the season’s first Head of House.

The Head of House Game consisted of the housemates completing various tasks assigned to them by Big Brother. Biggie gave Eloswag the authority to nominate those who could be evicted next week.

