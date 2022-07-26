BBNaija: I Spend Most Nights In Police Stations – Hermes

Hermes Chibueze Iyele, a level 2 housemate of the ongoing Big Brother season 7, has claimed that he spends at least four nights a week in police custody.

The dancer revealed this when the housemates had a thrilling conversation about the importance of being true to oneself.

Hermes, who wears blonde hair with several piercings told his fellow housemates that he often gets accosted by police officers and spends his nights in cells because he gets wrongly profiled due to his looks.

The young dancer, however stays true to himself despite his ordeal and continues to express his passion and creativity through his looks.

The winner of this year’s edition, titled ‘Level Up’, will go home with a grand prize of N100 million.