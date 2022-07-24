BBNaija Level Up: Meet Beauty, 24-Year-Old Housemate, Who Is Also 43rd Miss Nigeria

Level Up, the new season of the BBNaija reality show kicked offon Saturday, July 23, and fans were more than excited to meet the new set of housemates.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season has officially kicked off and the live show saw Ebuka Obi Uchendu introducing the new housemates to fans.

One of the ladies who will be spending the next few days in Biggie’s house is 24-year-old Beauty Etsanyi Tekura, a former Miss Nigeria Beauty queen.

Beauty hails from Taraba and apart from her love for the world of pageantry, she is also a lawyer.

During her brief introduction on stage, Beauty mentioned how she enjoys cooking and intends to also bring a level of expressiveness and realness to the season.