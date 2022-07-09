BBNaija Lucy Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As She Puts Bikini Body On Display By Pool Side (Video)

Former BBNaija housemate Lucy Essien has sparked pregnancy rumours after a video of her in a bikini surfaced online.

In the video, the 32-year-old who donned a black bikini was having some fun with her friends playing a pool game.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians have questioned if the reality TV star is expecting a child.

Recall that Lucy earlier stated in an interview with Punch Saturday Beats In February that she might have a child while waiting for her life partner to show up.

She had said: “I am turning 32 in April. I have been very stubborn about it (marriage) and my mother has come to accept that marriage may not be for me. Perhaps, I will just have a child. She (mother) told me two days ago that I should just produce a child and I laughed.”

Below are some reactions to the video

Berrymaloysius: “Lucy is Pregg .”

Ediththagogo: .”Is Lucy pregnant.”

Abigailvuasi: “Lucy skin is so beautiful .”

Blissfuldavina: “I love their Ajeboh body, for those asking if she is pregnant, post your bele let’s see if you have six pack. “

Uwafooriame: “She dey pregnant.”

Shindycuttie: “but Lucy skin is so clean sha. “