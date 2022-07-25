BBNaija Season 7 Housemate Hermes, Who Is In An Intimate Relationship With Two Women

Hermes Iyela was on Sunday unveiled as the 22nd housemate on the Big Brother Naija Season 7 show tagged ‘Level Up’.

The new housemate who hails from Delta state said he is in an intimate relationship with two women and they know each other.

Hermes said he is bringing fun, originality, and everything that comes with his person to the show.

A check on his Instagram page shows that Hermes is also a model and he is being followed by some Nigerian celebrities like Nkechi Blessing and Kaffy.

