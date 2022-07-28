BBNaija’s Amaka: I’m Going To Scatter Some Ships In This House

Amaka, one of the housemates in the current edition of Big Brother Naija show, says she’s ready to mingle with new boys in the house.

Amaka said this on the fourth day of the show which is trending on social media.

Amaka said she felt bored with the guys in Level 2 House and could not wait to mingle with the guys in the other house.

“You people are fine but I’m already tired of seeing your faces, it’s not a good feeling. I need to scatter some things that are going on here,” Amaka said in a chat with Pharmcavi, her co-housemate.

There are two houses in this edition of the show, the first of its kind on BBNaija show.