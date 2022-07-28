BBNaija’s Erica Laments Over Her Stolen Money At Designer Store In UK

Some Nigerians have faulted the story of former Big Brother Naija Housemate Erica Nlewedim on how she lost money, at a designer store in the UK.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the reality television star said she had wanted to buy a particular bag but had a change of mind when she heard about the new Naira price of a dollar.

According to Erica, she discovered her money has been stolen after queuing to pay for something at another store.

Angry over the situation, Erica rained curses on the thief except the person confesses and turns his/herself to the police.

She wrote: “To the person that stole my money, you will never make that amount of money you won’t even make 10% of it in your life till you confess and turn yourself in to the police.

“I wanted to buy a particular bag, I heard the new naira price of a dollar I said no I’ll save my cash and I left harrods to enter Zara after queuing to pay, it gets to my turn and my bag is empty.

“Well, things like this serve as interesting stories for future fun times and this story is probably entertainment for some right now so at least there’s a bright side to it.

“They called the police cos another woman complained about the same thing and her whole bag was stolen, we’re waiting for the outcome.”

Nigerians Find Erica’s Story Untrue

Reacting to the posts, some Nigerians questioned if there were no CCTV in the shop, stating that there are discrepancies in the story.

@__uchennaaaaa wrote: “No CCTV at Zara?”

joyce.cieslinska wrote: “How is that possible hmmm bag wey you hold standing on a queue abi u drop the bag for side begin snap pictures”

sauceprince1 wrote: “Stuffs like these can make someone feel SOME TYPE OF WAY. I feel for her tho, I really don’t like SHOPLIFTERS. It’s not NICE, hopefully, they assist her.”

phemmypoko wrote: “Weather the story clear or not. But the fact remains her money was stolen. Na fact because na her money.”

its_jay2504 wrote: “They don’t need the police before they can check their own cctv. They’ve securities in their malls that can help in carrying out quick arrests before the police comes in. I dey try understand this particular story”

wegzy_segzy wrote: “This has been a common trend in the UK now. Y’all just need to shine your eyes in London Town now. The global economic crunch is real”