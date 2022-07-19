Be Like Osinbajo, Stop Medical Tourism: Nigerian Doctors Tell Politicians

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on political office holders to emulate Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo by seeking medical treatment in the country.

According to NAN, Uche Ojinmah, the association’s national president, stated this in a ‘Get-Well Wish’ message on Monday in Abuja.

Recall that Osinbajo underwent surgery over a “recurrent pain in his leg” on Saturday.

Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, said the surgery took place at the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos.

The surgery was said to be successful and the vice-president is expected to be released in “a few days”.

Ojinmah commended Osinbajo for demonstrating confidence in Nigerian doctors and the healthcare system.

Also Read: Buhari Wishes Osinbajo Speedy Recovery After Successful Surgery

He added that it is time to fix the nation’s “fragile health care system” to the benefit of the common man and the economy.

He stated that the association is certain that Osinbajo was impressed with the service he got.

“We wish to thank God for seeing our Vice President through surgery. All Nigerian doctors are praying for his quick and complete recovery,” he said.