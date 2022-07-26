Be Loyal To My Govt Or Quit, Nasarawa Gov Warns Appointees

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has warned his political appointees to be loyal to his administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) or resign their appointment.

The governor gave the warning during a meeting with the appointees, numbering over 200, at the Government House, Lafia, the state’s capital yesterday.

Sule, who decried the level of acrimony among the appointees, warned that his administration would no longer tolerate a situation where they would be working at crossroads with each other.

He said, “I don’t want to fire anybody. I believe that it is important to ask people, out of respect, to either change their ways and be loyal to the government or quit the government.”