Biography Of BBNaija’s Groovy Who Declined Beauty’s Kiss

Henry Orakwue, known as Groovy, is one of the ‘Level Up’ housemates of Big Brother Naija Season 7.

Groovy’s inclusion in the biggest African reality TV show has significantly increased his social media followers and prominence.

Groovy owns a clothing line and has modelled for a few brands. The photos are shared on his Instagram page.

Groovy’s Profile Summary

Full name: Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue

Nickname: Groovymono

Year of birth: 1996

Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

Place of birth: Nigeria

State of origin: Anambra State, Nigeria

Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Nationality: Nigerian

Relationship status: Single

School: St. Finbarr’s College

College: University of Lagos

Profession: Singer, fashion entrepreneur, model

After completing his high school education at St. Finbarr’s College, Groovy studied at the University of Lagos, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry.

The reality TV star started his music career in 2020 when he released his debut song Groovyzone.

Groovy has a single EP called Groovy Hours which was released on 29 October 2021.

The EP has other songs, which include:

Gang

Signs

Friends

Xtcy

Love Me

Groovyzone

Vibes

Early this week, a flirtatious move between Groovy and Beauty met with disappointment as the former refused to kiss the latter leaving her feeling insulted.

The singer hopes to stay till the end of the show and win the grand prize of N100 million.