Boy, 13, Who Used Mud To Design Borno Flyover Gets N5m Scholarship

A 13-year-old Borno boy, Musa Sani, who used mud to replicate the state’s first flyover situated in the Customs area of Maiduguri has received a cheque of N5 million from Governor Babagana Umara Zulum as scholarship.

The payment was made to Golden Olive Academy, Maiduguri, to cater for Musa’s education from primary four to the completion of Senior Secondary School (SSS).

Musa, a primary three pupil at a community school in Gwange area of the metropolis, recently caught Zulum’s attention when he used mud to reconstruct a miniature flyover that was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in December, 2021.

Governor Zulum was amazed by the pupil’s brilliance and met his family and offered to give him scholarship to harness his talents and directed the state’s Education Trust Fund (ETF) to fund the boy’s education.

The Chairperson of ETF in the state, Prof Hauwa Biu, presented a cheque of N5,029,000 to Golden Olive Academy where Musa is now schooling, while urging the boy to focus on his studies and make the governor proud.