‘Boys No Near My House’ – Yul Edochie Warns As He Flaunts 17-Year-Old Daughter, Danielle

Yul Edochie, a proud father and popular Nollywood actor, has warned boys to stay away from his 17-year-old daughter, Danielle.

The actor, who is in a serious marital crisis after impregnating and marrying his colleague, Judy Austin, as a second wife, took to Instagram to congratulate his first and only daughter that will be advancing to 200 level in the university very soon.

Yul Edochie, while showering endless eulogy on his daughter, hailed her as a beautiful lady with brains.

He further affirmed that he is blessed and grateful to God.

He also attached a photo of the damsel which left netizens drooling in the comment section.

However, at the end of the note,Yul Edochie issued a warning to boys by stating that they shouldn’t come close to his house in search of his daughter.

He wrote;

“Omo leave am, I dey born fine children sha. My 17yr old daughter @danielleyuledochie now going into 200 level in the University. Beauty with brains.

I AM BLESSED AND GRATEFUL TO GOD.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Boys no near my house say you dey find her oo.

WARNING!’