BREAKING: Again, Lagos Records Another Building Collapse

A two-storey building has collapsed in the Palm Grove area of Lagos State, authorities said on Wednesday.

The affected building said to have been abandoned is located at No 15, Oke Arin Street, Ilupeju Palm Grove.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the structure collapsed to ground zero in the early hours of the day.

It explained that no life was lost to the incident, although one man was injured, adding that the building had been cordoned off.

“Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred at about 12:45 am due to aging of the structure,” LASEMA said in the situation report. “Fortunately, no loss of life.

“However, one adult male sustained a minor injury and has been taken to the hospital. The affected building has been cordoned off in order to prevent any threat. Operation (has been) concluded and Cobra team heading back to base.”

