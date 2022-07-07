BREAKING: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays For Sallah Celebrations

To mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has announced that the Federal Government has declared Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th July 2022, as public holidays.

He announced this in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

Aregbesola congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

Also Read: Govt Declares June 27 Public Holiday For PVC Registration

He urged them to use the period to pray for peace and prosperity for the country.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment,” the statement read in part.