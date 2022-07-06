BREAKING: I Prefer Younger Running Mate – Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has opened up on his choice of running mate.

He stated that he preferred a younger person as vice-presidential candidate.

The former Anambra State governor stated this while featuring on Arise TV Morning Show on Wednesday.

He added that he prefers a younger person who has something to offer to complement his ticket rather than recycling old hands who had been in the government before now.

This statement comes hours after his ‘Vice Presidential Candidate’ Doyin Okupe revealed that merger talk between Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP had collapsed.