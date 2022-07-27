BREAKING: Senate To Invite Emefiele Over Naira Devaluation

The Senate has stated that it would summon the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over inflation and naira devaluation which had led Nigerians to more hardship.

The senators made the assertion on Wednesday during plenary.

The lawmakers, in the red chambers, lamented that the United States dollar to naira had now risen to N700 which was very sad and calls for immediate attention.

This devaluation of naira has led to outrage from Nigerians on social media.

More details shortly.